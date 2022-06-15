Gill Furniss, MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, has written an open letter to the event’s organisers calling on them to rethink the decision for the benefit of businesses, parents and Sheffield’s residents.

In the statement released on June 14, Ms Furniss wrote: “I have heard from a significant number of residents who are concerned about this policy.

“The Tramlines Festival was established to showcase the rich music talent in Sheffield, as a local councillor at the time I was proud to support the festival to make sure our city had a space to celebrate this talent and attract big names. As a city we are very proud of the way the festival has grown.

“A large scale music festival brings many disruptions to those who live nearby. However, most residents accept these disruptions because of many advantages that the festival brings to the local area. They know what many of their neighbours enjoy the weekend, and they value the boost it brings to the local economy.

“I worry that removal of re-entry to the venue undermines this. It is only fair to residents that the disadvantages of a major event taking place in their neighbourhood is balanced with advantages.

“I am particularly concerned for the impact this will have on local businesses, who welcomed the festival to the area with open arms based on the understanding that festival goes would be likely to support local shops, pubs, bars, and cafes. In Hillsborough, these are largely small businesses who will have felt the pressures of the COVID pandemic more than most.

“Another issue that has been raised with me with the impact on families with young children. Previously, many would take their children in the day, leave to fulfil childcare arrangements, and then return at the evening to enjoy the rest of the festival. With the current policy in place, there is no option to do this.