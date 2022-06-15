The three-day event returns to Hillsborough Park this year between July 22 and 24.

However, organisers have now confirmed the 2022 festival will also see the return of a ‘no re-entry’ rule rolled out last year.

Tramlines Festival 2021 at Hillsborough Park. The event in Hillsborough Park in July 2022 will see the return of a controversial "no reentry" rule.

In 2021, Tramlines was used as one of the Government’s ‘Covid-19 pilot events’ to study the spread of the disease and if large scale gatherings could be brought back.

As part of this, Tramlines ruled that any ticket holder who left the festival’s grounds could not come back in.

This proved unpopular with Sheffield residents, who found they were unable to nip home or visit local businesses before returning to see their favourite acts.

It also caused difficulty with arranging childcare, and some residents were unhappy with paying festival prices for food and drink.

Tramlines’ organisers say the decision was made after the city council’s Safety Advisory Group “confirmed significant additional benefits” to the policy.

A spokesperson said: “The single daily entry policy has been included as a condition with 2022 tickets since they went on sale last July, following its introduction with other COVID-related measures in 2021.

“During our review of the policy, the festival’s Safety Advisory Group confirmed significant additional benefits including reduced demand on Police time, less litter and environmental impact and a noticeable improvement in road safety.

“While we recognise that continuation of the policy will change the way festival goers interact with some local businesses, we believe it will be positive for the community as a whole.”

Can I get back in if I leave Tramlines in an emergency?

Tramlines organisers say anyone who needs to leave the festival due to a change of plans or an emergency should speak to staff at their Customer Service tent, located next to Medics and Welfare.

A spokesperson said: “We can reassure Access ticket holders that they will be looked after, as always, by our dedicated team and their needs met individually as required.

“Those with unforeseen or emergency circumstances during the weekend should speak to staff at the Customer Service tent located next to Medics and Welfare, who will also take a common sense approach to requests involving childcare.”

Meanwhile, organisers highlighted the festival’s inclusion of Sheffield bands, businesses and members of staff over the weekend.

The spokesperson said: “The evolution of Tramlines over 13 years has enabled us to invest in bringing the best artists and entertainers, from around the world and our own doorstep, together for one weekend at Hillsborough Park.

“After a challenging couple of years, we are hugely grateful to the people of Sheffield for backing us with a sold-out festival. We’re working hard to make this the best Tramlines ever and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back next month.”

“42 local businesses and over 500 local staff will be working with us on site this year and we are proud to continue our many other local initiatives.

“We are offering more free and discounted tickets than ever taken up through the expanded Local Resident Ticket Scheme; the launch of the Tramlines Trust to extend our support for local charitable organisations; work placements and internships for Sheffield students seeking experience in our industry; bookings across the lineup for local bands, spoken word artists and poets; commitment to ongoing improvements to our home at Hillsborough Park; our wonderful collaboration with Hillsborough Primary School; continued partnership with Tickets for Good, with a selection of tickets donated this year for NHS workers.”