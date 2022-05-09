When is Tramlines this year?

The three day festival will take place at Hillsborough Park between July 22 to 24, 2022.

Gates open at 12pm on all three days of the festival - ticket holders cannot re-enter the festival once they have left.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All you need to know about Tramlines 2022.

Last entry is 7.30pm on all three days of the weekend.

The festival will be ongoing until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday and 9.30pm on Sunday.

How to get to the festival?

Hillsborough Park is a very accessible area in Sheffield thanks to the tram system that the festival is named after.

There are two routes on the tram which will get festival goers to the park - both the yellow and blue route will pass the Hillsborough or Hillsborough Park stops which are a short walk from the eneterence the festival.

Will the festival have any Covid-19 restrictions?

Guests over 16 will be asked to show their Covid-19 status when they enter the festival.

There are currently no other coronavirus restrictions in place.

How to get tickets to Tramlines?

Tickets for the festival have now sold out.

The organisers of the event will be hosting a resale of weekend and day tickets in the upcoming months.

To keep up to date with ticket news you can visit the website here.

What restrictions are in place for Tramlines?

Tramlines will have water taps across the festival site for guests to use - you may bring empty and reusable water bottles to refill.

The organisers suggest bringing cash as there are limited ATM’s on site.

If you are bringing sun cream to protect against the summer sun the bottle needs to be under 100ml - larger amounts are not allowed into the park.

Guests cannot bring food or alcohol into the festival.

Bags need to be smaller than an A4 piece of paper or they will not be allowed in - there will be bag checks upon entry to the festival.

SLR cameras or video equipment with detachable lenses are not allowed into the festival.

Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

What facilities will there be at the festival?

There will be a variety of food traders at the event as well as fully stocked bars for guests to enjoy.

Toilets, baby changing areas and a medical welfare tent will be on site.

Who is headlining Tramlines 2022?

There are some huge names playing at this year's Tramlines.

Headlining on Friday night is Sam Fender, Saturday will see rock band Kasabian and Sunday evening will see Madness take to the stage.