Tramlines Festival is returning to Sheffield for a 14th year, with 40,000 music lovers again set to descend on Hillsborough Park.

The popular festival began life as a free event in 2009, when the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders helped to launch it at The Common Room, on Devonshire Street. It has gone on to attract big names including Noel Gallagher, Primal Screen, All Saints, Royal Blood and Basement Jaxx, to name just a few, as well as continuing to promote upcoming and established artists from Sheffield.

It was initially staged at venues across the city, including The Leadmill, the O2 Academy and The Foundry, before moving to Ponderosa Park in 2015 and Hillsborough Park three years later. The festival began charging for entry in 2013, though day tickets were priced at a very reasonable £6 back then and the event remains relatively affordable, with super early bird weekend tickets for this year having been priced just £79.50.

This year’s line-up includes Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners, Paul Heaton, Bloc Party, the Kaiser Chiefs, the Sugababes, and Katy B. We’ve looked through the archives to bring you this retro photo gallery of fans enjoying Tramline Festivals down the years, taking you back in time from 2022 to 2009.

1 . Tramlines through the years Some of the best photos of fans enjoying Tramlines Festival over the years in Sheffield. Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . Good times at Tramlines 2022 Tramlines 2022 draws to a close on Hillsborough Park after three days of sell-out crowds. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Happy days Tramlines 2022 draws to a close on Hillsborough Park after three days of sell-out crowds. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Sell-out crowd watches Kasabian Tramlines 2022 draws to a close on Hillsborough Park after three days of sell-out crowds. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales