The festival, dubbed Sheffield' s biggest music festival, went on sale on November 12, yet weekend tickets sold out within two hours.

The final release day tickets were already running 'very low' as organisers advised members of the public to grab the opportunity as fast as possible.

A Tramlines spokesperson said: “We're overwhelmed by the support for Tramlines 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final release day tickets were already running 'very low' as organisers advised members of the public to grab the opportunity as fast as possible.

“Although weekend tickets have now sold out, a limited number of day tickets remain on sale.

“We advise purchasing sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.”

The popular music festival is due to take place in Hillsborough Park from July 22 to 24 next year.

Over five stages of music, art and performance, as well as a soon-to-be-announced comedy line-up, a family friendly area, and a genre spanning line-up of internationally acclaimed grassroots talent, make up the annual event.

Tramlines 2021 was a sold out event after Covid restrictions were eased.

More artists to be announced

The first wave of artists due to perform at Tramlines next year was unveiled last week.

Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness will headline the 2022 event on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Additionally, The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Sigrid, Reverend & The Makers, and Becky Hill are among to perform.

There are still a few more artists to be announced, including the whole comedy line-up.

Earlybird tickets for the 40,000-capacity event went on sale in July for £79.50, and Tramlines reported that 75 per cent of weekend tickets had been purchased even before the final release day and weekend tickets went on sale.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tramlines was postponed in 2020, but many fans showed their support by deferring their tickets until this year rather than asking for a refund.

This year's festival took place as part of the government's Event Research Programme to study the spread of Covid-19 after the restrictions were eased, and it was the largest post-lockdown festival in Western Europe to date.

It also served as a national celebration of the return of live music.