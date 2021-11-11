The festival organisers announced that tickets will go on sale online on November 12 at noon.

Tramlines sells day tickets for as little as £50 and weekend tickets for as much as £130 (plus booking fees).

The event is Sheffield' s most popular music festival.

Tramlines tickets for its 2022 festival will go on sale on Friday.

Organisers and fans alike refer to it as ‘Sheffield's biggest party’ and this year's festival will be its 13th.

It will return to Hillsborough Park from Friday, July 22 through to Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Over five stages of music, art and performance, as well as a soon-to-be-announced comedy line-up, a family-friendly area, and a genre-spanning line-up of internationally acclaimed grassroots talent, make up the annual event.

Tramlines was designated as a key study for the Government's Event Research Programme in 2021 to track the spread of Covid-19 when restrictions were lifted.

It was the largest festival in Western Europe to take place since the lockdown restrictions were lifted, and it served as a national celebration of the return of live music.

Who will be performing at the Tramlines Festival in 2022?

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines’ operations director, said the 2022 line-up will consist of many great bands including Sigrid, Kasabian, The Coral, Orla Gartland and James.

Royal Blood get the crowd rocking in Hillsborough Park last July.

There are also some great Sheffield artists on the line-up. They are, Self Esteem, Little Man Tate, Reverend and The Makers.

British ska-pop band Madness is then expected to finish off the party.

Others are The Wombats, The Vaccines, Declan McKenna, Becky Hill, Shed Seven, Sports Team, Inhaler, The Snuts, Jade Bird, Sam Ryder, Yard Act, Lottery Winners, Coach Party, Kynsy, Do Nothing, Working Men’s Club, Just Mustard, Swim School, Pixey, and Everly Pregnant Brothers.

He said: “After the amazing spirit that everyone brought to Tramlines 2021 and how the team delivered an amazing festival in challenging times, we’re all back working hard to make 2022 better than ever.”

Tickets can be purchased from the Tramlines website.