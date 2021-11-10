Who is playing Tramlines 2022?

Sheffield’s biggest city-based music festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 event this July.

Headlining this year’s event are Sam Fender on Friday, Kasabian on Saturday and Madness on Sunday.

The crowd enjoying the main stage acts at Tramlines 2021. The event was used ass a key study in a Government's scheme to assess the spread of Covid-19 after restrictions ended.

Other acts announced for the Hillsborough Park blowout are The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Sigrid, Reverend & The Makers and Becky Hill.

For the full list of artists announced so far, see below.

When do Tramlines tickets go on sale for 2022? How much are they?

This week’s headliners’ announcement has also confirmed when day tickets will go on sale for fans who can’t go to the full weekend.

Madness has been announced as the Sunday headliner for Tramlines 2022.

Tramlines has revealed day tickets will go on sale this week on Friday, November 12, at midday.

It comes after 75 per cent of weekend tickets have already sold out.

Day tickets from Tramlines are priced from £50 and weekend tickets at £130 (plus booking fees).

Tickets can be purchased from the Tramlines website.

Tramlines in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, has announced its headlines for its 2022 event this July.

When is Tramlines 2022, where will it be held and what is it?

Tramlines is Sheffield’s number one music event of the year.

Fans and organisers call it “Sheffield’s biggest party” and this year’s event will mark the 13th edition of the festival.

This year’s festival will see the fan favourite return to Hillsborough Park from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24.

Sam Fender has been announced as the Friday headliner for Tramlines 2022. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The annual blowout features over five stages of music, art, performance, a soon to be announced comedy lineup, family friendly area, and a genre-spanning lineup of the internationally acclaimed to grass roots talent.

It comes after Tramlines was chosen in 2021 as a key study for the Government’s Event Research Programme to monitor the spread of Covid-19 after the end of restrictions.

It was the largest festival in Western Europe to go ahead since lockdown restrictions were eased and marked a national celebration of the return to live music.

Kasabian has been announced as the Saturday headliner for Tramlines 2022. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines operations director said: "Tramlines 2022 is going to go off.”

“After the amazing spirit that everyone brought to Tramlines 2021 and how the team delivered an amazing festival in challenging times, we’re all back working hard to make 2022 better than ever. I honestly can’t wait to be back in the park and having a blast with Sheffield again.

“There are so many great bands on the 2022 lineup. Those I’m really looking forward to catching are Sigrid, Kasabian, The Coral, Orla Gartland and James, and there’s some great Sheffield artists that I’ve been looking forward to seeing for a while too, the amazing Self Esteem, the return of Little Man Tate and our friends, Reverend and The Makers to name a few. Then to finish off the party, Madness will be sending everyone dancing back to their house.”

Full list of artists for Tramlines 2022

The full list of artists for Tramlines so far include: Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness, The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Declan McKenna, Sigrid, Becky Hill, Reverend and The Makers, Little Man Tate, Shed Seven, Self Esteem, The Coral, Sports Team, Inhaler, The Snuts, Jade Bird, Sam Ryder, Yard Act, Lottery Winners, Coach Party, Kynsy, Do Nothing, Working Men’s Club, Just Mustard, Swim School, Pixey, and Everly Pregnant Brothers.