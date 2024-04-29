Totley flat fire: Paramedics called as firefighters battle blaze after cookery went wrong in Sheffield flat
Paramedics were called to the scene after a fire broke out in a Sheffield flat after cooking went wrong
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both sent to the scene, near Totley, after the blaze which is understood to have started in the kitchen.
The fire service said in a statement: “Two fire crews from Lowedges and Central stations attended an accidental flat fire at 5.45am on Green Oak Road, Sheffield.
“The fire was due to cooking. One man had smoke inhalation and was left in the care of the paramedics.
“Crews came away at 7.10am.”
It came several hours before another residential fire in the city, in which a house caught fire on Ecclesall Road.
Officials from the fire service today said there were five casualties at the scene of the Ecclesall Road fire. Nearby witnesses yesterday said they did not think people had been seriously injured.
Ecclesall Road was closed for several hours while emergency services deal with the fire.
Police were also at the scene.
