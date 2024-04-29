Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paramedics were called to the scene after a fire broke out in a Sheffield flat after cooking went wrong

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both sent to the scene, near Totley, after the blaze which is understood to have started in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service said in a statement: “Two fire crews from Lowedges and Central stations attended an accidental flat fire at 5.45am on Green Oak Road, Sheffield.

“The fire was due to cooking. One man had smoke inhalation and was left in the care of the paramedics.

“Crews came away at 7.10am.”

It came several hours before another residential fire in the city, in which a house caught fire on Ecclesall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials from the fire service today said there were five casualties at the scene of the Ecclesall Road fire. Nearby witnesses yesterday said they did not think people had been seriously injured.

Ecclesall Road was closed for several hours while emergency services deal with the fire.