David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Apr 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 14:40 BST
A fire has caused major disruption to traffic on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads

Bus companies have put diversions in place as a result of the blaze at Ecclesall Road, which is thought to have started earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services have been approached for more information on the incident.

Sign up for our free newsletters now The bus company First said in a statement earlier this afternoon: “Due to a fire, and subsequent closures on Eccleshall Road. Diversion via Somerfield Street, Psalter Lane, Banner cross - in both directions.” At 1.52pm they added: “There is disruption on Ecclesall Road. “Services will divert via Kwik Fit, Somerfield Street, Psalter Lane and Banner cross in both directions until further notice.”

It is affecting the 81, 82 and 272 services

