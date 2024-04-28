Watch: Video shows emergency services on the scene of dramatic house fire on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

Video captures to the scene of fire which devastated a house on Ecclesall Road Sheffield, with the road closed for three hours
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Apr 2024, 17:46 BST
This was the scene on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, after a fire broke out, devastating a house.

The video, taken while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police were at the scene, shows the road closure that kept the main road closed for around three hours.

It shows the five fire engines that were sent to the scene after receiving an emergency call late on Sunday morning, as the fire fighters on the scene who dealt with the fire.

The video also shows the damage which saw caused to the house, which is understood to have been severely damaged by the fire.

Buses were diverted while emergency teams were on the scene.

