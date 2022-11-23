The blue circles appeared on pictures taken at Tinsley Cemetery on Sunday morning, and have so far defied explanation after the group which looks after the cemetery appealed for explanation.

In some of the pictures, the lights appear to be hovering over one of the gravestones at the Barleywood Road site, and they have appeared on several pictures in different locations.

Norman Zide, who set up Friends of Tinsley Cemetery and is a member of a team of volunteers who work to keep it neat and tidy, noticed what appeared to be lights in the pictures on Sunday, after taking photographs to show some of the work that group has done at the site.

He said he had not ruled out it being connected with ghosts or something supernatural, but he is now asking people what they think they are. He said: “Someone said it was possible that it was something to do with facing the sun. But it appears in a few different pictures in different places. I was surprised, and it was the first time that they have appeared on pictures that we’ve taken there. It seemed to move around.”

He has appealed for suggestions over what the lights are, and is keen to hear suggestions.

Norman, who is also involved with Friends of Darnall Cemetery, is one of a team of volunteers who looks after the cemetery at Tinsley. Anyone who would like to get involved with their work can contact him via the organisation’s Facebook group .

