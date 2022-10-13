Sheffield ghosts: Nine spooky city legends to read before Halloween including ‘spirit seen by thousands’
Sheffield has dozens of reported paranormal sightings – and is part of the most haunted county in the UK, it is claimed.
And a study of the website paranormaldatabase.com, which describes itself as a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections in the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands, reveals 56 reported cases in the city.
They range from a city centre sighting said to have been by thousands of people, to mysterious hounds.
Today, we look at nine of the city’s ghost stories to have been logged on the site ranging from ghostly hounds to mass sightings – and list them in this picture gallery.
Yorkshire has the strongest paranormal presence in the country on the database, with 797 sightings recorded – which is 302 per cent higher than the UK average.
But taking into account population, online gaming website Slotbox.com says Yorkshire was not one of the places where people were most likely to see a ghost.
They said: “The UK has a lot of spooky history, and with Halloween on the way, it’s incredible to see how many paranormal sightings have been reported. As Yorkshire takes the top spot for the location with the most sightings, it’s fascinating to find that Gwent in South East Wales has the highest chances of seeing this spooky activity with your own eyes.”