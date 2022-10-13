And a study of the website paranormaldatabase.com, which describes itself as a serious ongoing project to document locations with folkloric, paranormal and cryptozoological connections in the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands, reveals 56 reported cases in the city.

They range from a city centre sighting said to have been by thousands of people, to mysterious hounds.

Today, we look at nine of the city’s ghost stories to have been logged on the site ranging from ghostly hounds to mass sightings – and list them in this picture gallery.

Yorkshire has the strongest paranormal presence in the country on the database, with 797 sightings recorded – which is 302 per cent higher than the UK average.

But taking into account population, online gaming website Slotbox.com says Yorkshire was not one of the places where people were most likely to see a ghost.

They said: “The UK has a lot of spooky history, and with Halloween on the way, it’s incredible to see how many paranormal sightings have been reported. As Yorkshire takes the top spot for the location with the most sightings, it’s fascinating to find that Gwent in South East Wales has the highest chances of seeing this spooky activity with your own eyes.”

1. Gabriel Hounds Gabriel Hounds. Sheffield - Area around parish church. These hounds are said to have the faces of men, and have been heard passing the church on dark, still nights.

2. Former maid Former Maid. Ashdell Grove house, Westbourne Road. The building is reportedly haunted by a maid who died after her secret lover, a local policeman, left her. Her footsteps have been heard down a corridor, and sheis said to move items around in the building's offices.

3. Pregnant Girl Pregnant girl, Ball Inn, Darnall: A thin, grey ghost, said to be a member of staff who died at the inn when she discovered she was pregnant. She is said to walk the upstairs corridors, while strange noises are heard in other parts of the building in the night.

4. Black Figure Black Figure. Said to have been seen around Birley Woods and Golf Course around 10 years ago. A grandfather was said to have told his grandson that a wispy black figure in a cloak and hood was trapped in the wood and had been for hundreds of years. After the grandfather died, one of the grandson's friends said he had encountered the figure while out in the woods.