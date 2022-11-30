Sheffield ranked as the fourteenth best place to visit in the UK, but was comfortably beaten by the only other Yorkshire location in the top 15, which was Scarborough, Time Out’s fifth best place to visit in the UK. Time Out says Scarborough is “thriving” and is a great destination for micropub fans.

The list did say of Sheffield: “The combination of being the greenest city in the UK – with 250 public parks and 52 square miles of national park – along with its increasingly vibrant food, drink and arts scenes, make it a perfect blend of bustling city break and serene escape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They even offered an initerary for the perfect day visiting the city, which would “kick off with New Zealand-inspired breakfast at Tamper Sellers Wheel, then pick up a coffee at Mow’s, catch an exhibition at Site Gallery and head on a bar crawl around Kelham Island.”

Sheffield has been named the fourteenth best city to visit in the UK by Time Out magazine