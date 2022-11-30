Time Out name Sheffield as one of the best places to visit in the UK
Time Out magazine have named Sheffield as one of the top 15 places to visit in the UK, but it isn’t the number one Yorkshire spot on the list.
Sheffield ranked as the fourteenth best place to visit in the UK, but was comfortably beaten by the only other Yorkshire location in the top 15, which was Scarborough, Time Out’s fifth best place to visit in the UK. Time Out says Scarborough is “thriving” and is a great destination for micropub fans.
The list did say of Sheffield: “The combination of being the greenest city in the UK – with 250 public parks and 52 square miles of national park – along with its increasingly vibrant food, drink and arts scenes, make it a perfect blend of bustling city break and serene escape.”
They even offered an initerary for the perfect day visiting the city, which would “kick off with New Zealand-inspired breakfast at Tamper Sellers Wheel, then pick up a coffee at Mow’s, catch an exhibition at Site Gallery and head on a bar crawl around Kelham Island.”
This latest Sheffield praise from Time Out comes after the magazine named Kelham Island as one of the “Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World” in October. It was placed 35th out of 51 of the best bits of global cities, with the entry for the area saying “it has all the hallmarks of a hip neighbourhood – including street food markets, microbreweries, Michelin-guide grub and a vegan bar run by screamo frontman Oli Sykes – without being insufferably so”.