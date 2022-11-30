Paul Gregory, better known as ‘Tango’ and recognised up and down the country for his trademark look, is well-known for watching matches with his shirt off – be that on international duty or following the Owls.

But having posed for photos showing off his torso tattoos – which include references to his home-and-away love affair with Wednesday – images showed Qatari security officials instructing an embarrassed-looking Tango to put his shirt back on as it contravened local rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 59-year-old had been told he would need to keep his clothes on ahead of the tournament but appeared to forget during England’s 3-0 win at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the tournament on the need to keep his shirt on, Gregory said: “I'm a bit gutted really. I am something of a talisman for the England team with my shirt off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone recognises me and it has never caused a problem or caused offence to anyone. It is like a trademark and it will seem odd to be at a football match with my shirt on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England fan in the stadium before the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Wales. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“We'll just have to see what the vibe is really like when we get there. People say all sorts but then in the heat of the moment who knows how it will go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad