The first wave of tickets to catch TikTok sensations ‘Wakey Wines’ and the chance for a free bottle of Prime at the city centre’s Corporation have now sold out.

Mohammad Azar Nazir, who owns Wakefield Wines, and his colleague Abdul have become TikTok stars with more than 680,000 followers after filming customers paying as much as £100 for a bottle of the drink Prime, created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul.

Last month Corporation, on Milton Street, announced a “huge public appearance” from ‘Wakey Wines' at their weekly SKINT club night on February 15 – however the post on Facebook, which received over 800 comments, saw many point out the irony of an event described as a “midweek night on a budget” supporting a shop owner encouraging hugely inflated prices for a drink which retails at just £2.

One person commented: “All publicity is good publicity... apart from this booking.”

The owner of Wakey Wines Mohammed Azar Nazir, and his colleague Abdul will be visiting Corporation to give away bottles of Prime. (Photo: TikTok).

Another said: “Well Corp is absolutely no longer my favourite club.”

Logan Paul revealed earlier this week on the Australian radio station KIIS FM that the viral drink had made $45 million in January alone, with year one seeing them make “$250mil in retail sales, and $110mil gross internally”. He added that they had “definitely cracked the code” for a successful marketing campaign.

Its high demand continually sees supermarkets sell out in record-breaking time, but customers have been reported to travel hundreds of miles to Wakefield’s Wakey Wines to bag themselves a bottle.

Corporation says the TikTok stars Mohammed and Abdul will be bringing bottles of the viral Prime drink to give away, but the announcement has sparked criticism. Photo: Getty Images/Google

Mohammad’s new found fame is seeing him embark on a tour of UK nightclubs where he is giving away free bottles of the energy drink and taking part in meet and greets. He is currently known to have featured at nightclubs in Oxford and Stoke on Trent, with many more lined up.

