TikTok skateboarding fanatic raises money for renovation of Sheffield skatepark branded 'worst' in UK
A TikTok star with over 400,000 followers is aiming to restore his childhood skatepark in Sheffield.
Ashley Mercer, aged 24, started skateboarding at the age of three and grew up using a skatepark which he
now says is the “worst in the UK”.
He said the skatepark in Sheffield is dangerous and has became overgrown due to not being well kept but Ashley wants to restore it so that it can be used again.
Videos of his efforts to improve the park are posted on TikTok and often exceed one million views, with the most popular one having been watched 5.2 million times and getting over 600,000 'likes’.
Ashley said: “Originally I was only going to tidy it up but now its going to be a complete demolition and just starting from scratch building something completely new.”
The challenge that lies in his way is trying to get permission from Sheffield Council to start the project, but Ashley hopes by next week, there will be some clear plans for the work to start going ahead.
As far as promoting the skatepark goes Ashley said he doesn’t want to give away too many details because the site and the facilities are really dangerous, and he doesn’t want anyone to use it and get hurt.
“Things like TikTok and then the summer Olympics are really putting skateboarding back on the map because it was starting to die out.” said Ashley
Ashley, who works as an Asda delivery driver, started posting TikToks after one of the Covid lockdowns and is overwhelmed at the level of support he has had from the public.
“It was something I did as a bit of fun and something a bit silly that has ended up just blowing up,” he said.
Ashley is asking for donations for the project via his online fundraising page.