The 19-second clip called ‘Sheffield Surfers’ shows a young woman pretending to graffiti a tram at Park Hill roundabout in the city centre before running off across the tracks and eventually being grabbed by the hair.

The footage has been viewed 1.1 million times in a matter of days, racked up 160,000 likes and generated more than 2,400 comments.

Supertram bosses have condemned a 'dangerous prank' inspired by the mobile game Subway Surfers, after footage of the stunt filmed at Park Hill roundabout in Sheffield city centre went viral on TikTok (pic: Google)

It is one of numerous short films on the popular social media app to have been inspired by the hit mobile game Subway Surfers, in which users play young graffiti artists who are caught tagging a railway site and flee across the tracks attempting to grab gold coins while avoiding oncoming trains.

Many people have commented about how dangerous such a stunt is, with one saying ‘don’t die for TikTok, guys’ and another writing ‘imagine doing that and then a train comes right behind you’.

Now Stagecoach Supertram has spoken out, urging others not to put themselves at risk by attempting to film a copycat video.

A spokeswoman for the operator said: “This kind of dangerous prank is very concerning to see and we would strongly urge others not to copy this. Nobody should be risking their safety by using the tram tracks in this way.