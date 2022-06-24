ChooseMyCar will pay one successful applicant £1,500 per month to test 15 different car accessories trending on TikTok and will also given them an additional £500 per week to purchase the items.

Nicholas Zapolski, Founder of ChooseMyCar, said: “At ChooseMyCar, our passion has always been to help people make the best possible decisions to suit their specific needs, regardless of their age or financial situation. So, to help us further our position as one of the leading voices in motoring and driving guidance, we’ve decided it’s time to take someone on to help us tackle the challenge that is TikTok!”