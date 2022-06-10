The TikTok video, shared by @elliecoleman48, has been viewed nearly 5.5 million times by users enjoying Ellie’s grandad’s reaction to the diner’s characteristically rude staff.

Ellie’s grandad hadn’t been made aware of the famous restaurant’s rude theme and could be seen chirping back at the staff as they insulted their table, which included an expletive filled rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, much to the amusement of his relatives and other diners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen's Diner. The viral restaurant opened in Sheffield in April.

At the end of the video, he could be heard saying “it’s not my scene”, although Ellie assured commenters he did have a good laugh.

In a follow-up video on Ellie’s page, her grandad thanked most of the commenters for their nice reactions but also told some not-so-nice commenters to “bollocks off”.