This is why James Arthur, James Argent, Dan Osborne and other celebs are heading to South Yorkshire next month
In an effort to raise funds for a charity that aids children with cancer, a group of celebrities will be heading to South Yorkshire next month to swap their glamorous lifestyles for the football pitch.
An all-star line-up of celebrities will be taking part in a charity football match at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium to support Niamh’s Next Step, a leading Uk Neuroblastoma Charity based in Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire.
Those set to take part include the 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, rapper-turned YouTuber Chunkz and TOWIE stars James Argent and Dan Osborne.
They will be joined by TV star Calum Best, who is the son of ‘legendary’ English footballer George Best, and ex-EastEnders actors Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Aaron Sidwell.
Reality stars Joe Sealey, James Hill and Joshua Ritchie will also be taking to the pitch to show off their football skills.
Other celebrities participating in the charity football game include former X Factor contestant Stevie Richie, YouTuber Sharky, comedy actor Man Like Haks, social media sensation the Singing Dentist, Love Island’s Callum Macleod and TV chef Dean Edwards.
Founder of Niamh’s Next Step, Chris Curry, said: “It is phenomenal that high-profile names are taking part in this football match to help fund vital research into childhood cancer in memory of our courageous little girl Niamh.”
The event has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.
The game will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, October 17, however doors will be open from 1pm.
Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s and OAPs and £35 for VIPs.
Niamh’s Next Step exists to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma while offering help, support and advice to children and families affected by it.
Around 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK, of which only around 30 per cent will survive.
According to the charity, there is currently no government or NHS funding into the research of neuroblastoma in the UK.
To book tickets and support the fundraising campaign, click here or visit www.NNS.org.uk