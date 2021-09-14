An all-star line-up of celebrities will be taking part in a charity football match at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium to support Niamh’s Next Step, a leading Uk Neuroblastoma Charity based in Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire.

Those set to take part include the 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, rapper-turned YouTuber Chunkz and TOWIE stars James Argent and Dan Osborne.

They will be joined by TV star Calum Best, who is the son of ‘legendary’ English footballer George Best, and ex-EastEnders actors Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Aaron Sidwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: James Arthur performs on stage at the National Lottery's ParalympicsGB Homecoming at SSE Arena Wembley on September 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Reality stars Joe Sealey, James Hill and Joshua Ritchie will also be taking to the pitch to show off their football skills.

Other celebrities participating in the charity football game include former X Factor contestant Stevie Richie, YouTuber Sharky, comedy actor Man Like Haks, social media sensation the Singing Dentist, Love Island’s Callum Macleod and TV chef Dean Edwards.

Founder of Niamh’s Next Step, Chris Curry, said: “It is phenomenal that high-profile names are taking part in this football match to help fund vital research into childhood cancer in memory of our courageous little girl Niamh.”

The event has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

The game will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, October 17, however doors will be open from 1pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s and OAPs and £35 for VIPs.

Niamh’s Next Step exists to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma while offering help, support and advice to children and families affected by it.

Around 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK, of which only around 30 per cent will survive.

According to the charity, there is currently no government or NHS funding into the research of neuroblastoma in the UK.