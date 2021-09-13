Sheffield residents step up to raise money for stroke service

On October 2, this year, the stroke team, friends and family and pets, as well as stroke survivors and their families, will walk the Round Sheffield walk to raise vital funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity and boost the local stroke service.

The walk is about 14 miles in total, with people given the option to walk or run as little or as much of the route as they like.

It will start in Endcliffe Park and follow the Porter Brook to Bingham Park and Whiteley Woods before heading through the Mayfield Valley and along Clough Lane to Ringinglow.

The route will take participants through scenic areas of the city.

Walkers will then head through Limb Valley, Whirlow Brook Park and Ecclesall Woods and head towards Beauchief Abbey through Ladies Spring Wood.

The route will also see people pass through Meadow Head and Graves Park as well as Lees Hall golf club and Meersbrook Park.

Chelsea Park and Brincliffe are the last areas before the walk eventually finishes at Endcliffe Park.

All money raised will go to Sheffield Hospitals Charity to support the local Stroke Pathway Assessment and Rehabilitation Centre.

The fundraising target is to collect £5,000, and so far, £300 has been raised to support stroke patients and their families.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “As a specialist stroke team, we are constantly trying to raise much-needed funds to further improve the quality of care for stroke patients and their families. A Stroke is often a devastating condition and can affect not just older people but also young adults, as well as teenagers and children.

"Unlike other conditions such as cancer or heart disease, strokes attract little in the way of charity funding, and as such we want to look at ways to raise money for much-needed specialist equipment and technology to further improve stroke care for patients in Sheffield, and raise awareness of strokes.”

People are advised to bring plenty of fluids and food to eat along the way, and there will be members of the stroke team directing and supporting.