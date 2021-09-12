Inspirational Sheffield fundraiser ‘Captain’ Tobias Weller was applauded by over a hundred supporters made up of his family and friends in the fields off Abbey Lane today (September 12).

It marks the end of the latest epic feat by the 10-year-old, who has celebral palsy and autism and who raised over £150,000 through challenges during lockdown.

In his latest achievement, the Captain has spent over a year powering through the grueling triathlon made up of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile trick ride and a 26-mile marathon, and has raised £1,155 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Paces School.

'Captain' Tobias Weller is cheered across the finish line after spending over a year completing the Ironman Triathlon challenge.

At the finish line today, Tobias said: “It feels magnificent. I loved crossing the finish line, hearing all the crowd clap and cheer for me. It made me feel amazing.

“This challenge has taken me over a year complete. I’m so excited I’ve finally reached my goal. I feel awesome.”

For the final leg of the trike ride today, Tobias set off from his home Strelley Avenue and pedaled to the park with the support of dozens of friends and family wearing t-shirts emblazoned with his signature catchphrase, “Chuffed to Bits.”

Tobias sets off from his home in Strelley Avenue with his mum Ruth and cheered on by his fans.

On the route, countless motorists blared their horns in support of the 10-year-old and his mum, Ruth Garbett.

On the walk, two friends of the family, Linda Stratford and Janet Jackson, told the Star the young lad was “an inspiration”.

Janet said: “We’ve both known Tobias since the day he was born. We’ve seen his journey and they are both amazing – as a mum, Ruth is second to none.

Linda said: “It’s amazing to see how much joy he brings to everyone, even just these cars passing by.

Tobias and his fans.

"He’s come on leaps and bounds. At the start of the lockdown he was a shy boy, he has so much confidence now.”

Mum Ruth said: “I am absolutely bursting with pride for my little boy.

“It’s his third challenge but it’s an Ironman. He’s triked 180km, he’s swum 4km and he’s run the length of a full marathon.

“We could never have dreamed he might be able to do things like that and he’s done it and that makes me so so proud of him.”

Dozens of Tobias' friends and family came out to cheer the 10-year-old across the finish line.

Tobias is already planning his next fundraising adventure, where he hopes to encourage thousands of children across the city to complete a kilometre in any challenging way they can.

Ruth said: “I don’t think I’m going to be able to stop him from wanting to carry on setting himself challenges and meeting his targets and raising lots of money for charity”.

The 10-year-old star announced the Ironman challenge during Sports Personality of the Year 2020, where he won the Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award.

Swim! on Archer Road and Virgin Gym Millhouses allowed him to use their pools for free to complete the swimming section of the challenge.

It comes after Tobias completed his first marathon in March 2020 over 70 days using a walker. He complete his second marathon over 40 days in August 2020.

Countless motorists blared their horns in support of Tobias on his trike ride from Strelley Avenue to the park.