Things to do for free: These are rated as the 20 best free days out in Sheffield

Spring is here – and families are set to looking to get out and about again.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 25th Mar 2023, 06:30 GMT

To help you find things that you can do without breaking the bank, we have put together a gallery of the 20 best places you can go and see for free in Sheffield, using rankings from Trip Advisor.

Some of those places we have listed may fill pretty much a whole day – others may need to be combined with other things.

Either way, with the school holidays getting closer, this is a great guide to things you could be doing locally.

1. Free days out

The Botanical Gardens, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has acres of green space, flowers, and indoor greenhouse areas, as well as many paths, sculptures and a bear pit.

2. Botanical Gardens

The Winter Garden, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has had flowers and plants, plus access to the Millennium Galleries, which boast museums and art galleries

3. The Winter Garden.

Graves Park, Norton, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has vast green space, as the city's biggest park, and even contains an animal farm.

4. Graves Park, Norton

