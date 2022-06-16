These cheap UK holidays all cost less than £300 – and are under 200 miles from Sheffield. Pictured is a packed South Bay Scarborough Beach PICTURE GERARD BINKS

These cheap UK holidays all cost less than £300 – and are under 200 miles from Sheffield

It may be tough for Sheffield families planning a holiday at the moment.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 8:06 am

On one hand, there is the cost of living crisis, which is seeing many households struggle to make ends meet at present.

And on the other hand, there is the current disruption in air travel, which has seen passengers hit by flight cancellations.

But there is another option – that is low cost English holidays within 200 miles of Sheffield to keep travel costs down at a time of soaring petrol prices.

We checked what was listed on the Hoseasons website for prices starting at less than £300 for event nights – and this is what we found. The dates we checked were from June 20 and from July 4. All prices taken from Hoseasons website on June 15.

1. Saltfleet

From June 20: Sunnydale, Saltfleet, near Mablethorpe. Prices from £269 for seven nights. 2 hr 5 min (89.6 mi) via M180. Picture: Google

2. Withersea

From June 20: Sand le Mere holiday village, Tunstall Moor, near Withernsea, from £285 for seven nights. 2 hr 4 min (83.2 mi) via M18. Picture: Google

3. Morecambe Bay

From June 20: Ocean Edge, Morecambe Bay, Lancashire, from £299 for seven nights. 2 hr 22 min (99.3 mi) via A57. Picture: Google

4. Chapel St Leonards

From July 4: Merryfield and Sandfield, Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire, from £269 for seven nights. 2 hr 25 min (106.1 mi) via M180. PIcture: Google

