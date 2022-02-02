Theatre Deli to distribute £40,000 to Sheffield artists on behalf of South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis

The Additional Restrictions Grant, which comes from the central government, is awarded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to Sheffield City Council, who are partnering with arts providers Sensoria, Theatre Deli, Leadmill, and Off the Shelf to distribute the funding across four key areas of the cultural sector: film, performing arts, live music and independent writing, and publishing respectively.

Theatre Deli is renowned for supporting the art scene and will make £20,000 available in small grants of up to £4,000 to Sheffield-based performance companies and artists hit hard by lockdown and coronavirus-related restrictions, as well as local businesses that support them.

They will also directly commission Sheffield-based performance companies and artists to develop and perform new and existing work for their 2022 programme.

Dan Jarvis, South Yorkshire mayor, said: “There is no doubt that South Yorkshire is home to a wealth of creative talent. The arts, culture and heritage sectors have been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic and investing in these areas is an essential part of their recovery and renewal. If supported and nurtured, the Creative Industries can help drive growth in our region and realise untapped potential. Culture adds colour to people’s lives, and I hope this funding will help make our region a great place to live, study, work, visit and invest in.”

Administering this fund is one of several ways Theatre Deli continues to support artists while the organisation searches for a new Sheffield venue, following its eviction from its Eyre Street building in November.

David Ralf, executive director of Theatre Deli, said: “Too many artists and companies - especially in the performing arts - have had their work and careers put on hold by the pandemic, and their ability to survive financially threatened. We're honoured to have been selected to share this much-needed funding with companies and artists across Sheffield.”