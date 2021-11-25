The arts charity has received notice on its current site on Eyre Street, where it has been since October 2017, and talks are currently being held with organisations across the city to find a new venue ahead of the end of its tenancy on January 10, 2022.

The move has been described as unexpected, following the site’s purchase earlier this year and the issuing of a new lease in September.

Co-artistic director Nathan Geering said: “This sudden turn of events is heartbreaking as we have made meaningful connections with communities who don't usually feel represented in theatre. The reason marginalised communities don't trust institutions is because they parachute in and then leave.

Theatre Deli's Eyre St venue was a formerly a Mothercare.

“It is myself and Ryan's (Ryan Harston is also co-artistic director) mission to keep investing in these communities and take them with us wherever we go as they are an integral part of our Theatre Deli journey.

“Our team is working tirelessly to show both our artists and our communities that we love and value them dearly.”

In its 13-year history, Theatre Deli has occupied eleven venues that would have otherwise stood empty in city centres – the Eyre Street venue was once a Mothercare, and its venue on the Moor from 2014 was formerly a Woolworths.

The Theatre Deli team is inviting all to join in with a celebratory Be Right Back party to say farewell, which starts at 8pm on Sunday, December 12.