Prithiraj Sheffield: Dan Walker and Strictly Come Dancing stars eat at presenter's 'favourite' restaurant - exclusive
The BBC presenter was joined by nine of his Strictly co-stars and his three children at Prithiraj restaurant, on Ecclesall Road, last night.
His partner Nadiya Bychkova, judge Craig Revel Horwood, and It Takes Two presenter Jeanette Manrara were among those who joined Mr Walker ahead of their performances on the Strictly tour in the city tonight and tomorrow.
Last year Mr Walker revealed he would not be taking part in the 33-date tour due to work commitments and wanting to spend time at home with his family.
Read More
He said: “It would’ve been lovely to take part but I’ve seen loads of videos of Nadiya and the rest of the team doing the tour around the country and it’s been amazing.”
Mr Walker looks forward to taking his wife and three children to see the show tomorrow evening, and was very pleased to bring some of his former co-stars to Prithiraj.
The restaurant named a curry after the star late last year, the ‘Dan Walker Special’, which Mr Revel Horwood looked forward to trying.
“I’ve had an amazing meal so far and I’m about to have the Dan Walker curry,” the Strictly Come Dancing judge said.
“I love it here in Sheffield. I worked for the Crucible Theatre and that was one of my favourite experiences ever.
“The people are so nice and the audiences are really loud – it’s fantastic.”
Others were also quick to sing Sheffield’s praises, including Ms Bychkova after spending three months here.
“The people are so lovely and the food is amazing,” she said.
“It’s so nice to see Dan and his family and to bring (some of our Strictly family) to Prithiraj for them to try the best food.”
Mr Walker joked: “She’s really here for the food, let’s be honest.”
Staff members at the restaurant were pleased to welcome the party, particularly after purchasing an artist’s picture of Mr Walker and Ms Bychkova, which they signed yesterday evening.
Salim Karaa, owner of Prithiraj, said: “It means a lot to have Dan and the Strictly cast here. It means we’re doing something right and are different from other local curry houses.
“We were hoping he was going to win the show and we were supporting him all the way. Naming a curry after him was our way of showing that.”