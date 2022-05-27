The college’s Apprenticeship Awards 2022 sought to ‘showcase the achievements of apprentices and celebrate the positive impact they have on their employers’.

Andrew Hartley, executive director of commercial and operations at The Sheffield College, said: “Congratulations to all of our award winners and finalists! It is clear that our apprentices are highly valued by their employers who are committed to developing a workforce that is future ready.”

He added: “It was great to return to hosting a face to face celebration and to see how apprenticeships are transforming lives and inspiring young people and adults in their careers by boosting their confidence, knowledge and skills.”

Apprenticeships enable young people and adults to earn as they learn on-the-job skills, study a qualification, progress in a career and gain employment afterwards.

The Sheffield College is the largest provider of apprenticeships in the city and region, which are backed by around 1,000 employers.

Approximately 2,500 apprentices are being trained across a wide range of sectors including accounting, construction, education, engineering and healthcare.

Apprentices and their family and friends, college staff and governors attended the ceremony, which was held at Kelham Island Museum on May 19, 2022.

This year’s awards winners are:

Young Apprentice of the Year – Daisy Ross, Bell and Buxton Solicitors

Higher Apprentice of the Year – Jodie Brookes, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

Adult Achievement Award – Molly Wright, Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

Employers’ Choice Award – Phoebe Clarkson, Mowbray Accounting Ltd

Community Champion Award – Sarah James, Bluebird Care

Innovation Award – Russell Wilson, 3Sixty Financial Solutions Ltd

Outstanding Achievement Award – Mehmet Yavuz, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

Chair of Governors’ Choice Award – Emily Askew, Michelle’s Flowers Ltd

Employer of the Year – Henry Boot Construction.

19-year-old Russell Wilson, a business administration apprentice at 3Sixty Financial Solutions Ltd, won the Innovation Award.

His responsibilities include developing and growing the company’s social media presence.

Speaking after winning the award, Russell said: “I feel ecstatic! It is an honour to receive this award. An apprenticeship is a really good route to take. It’s impacted my career in a really positive way.”

He added: “My long term goal is to become a mortgage advisor and then work up from there. My advice to others is - whatever job you want to do, just go for it.”

Phoebe Clarkson, 20, is an AAT accounting apprentice at Mowbray Accounting Ltd and won the Employers’ Choice Award.

“I am a bit gobsmacked and feel really proud of myself! I enjoy the fact that every day is different and I am continually learning,” said Phoebe.

“I would like to work my way up to become a director. There’s massive potential working in a small business.”

Emily Askew, 19, is a floristry apprentice at Michelle’s Flowers Ltd and won the Chair of Governors’ Choice Award.

Emily said: “I chose an apprenticeship as I wanted to learn professional skills. Going to the College has had a good impact. My strongest area is creating floral displays for caskets and wreaths, involving personalised funeral requests and special tributes, which I find very rewarding.”

The College’s Apprenticeship+ service enables employers to get the skills they need and students to become highly employable.