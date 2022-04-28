South Yorkshire Training Alliance (SYTA) has found that across the South Yorkshire region, there are at least 913 vacant apprenticeship roles that have currently received zero applications.

The study found that Sheffield has the most vacancies in the area with 390 roles currently without applications, with Doncaster having 223 vacancies, Rotherham with 208, and Barnsley with 92.

Whilst the reason for this remains unclear, it has been suggested by SYTA that explanations could range from poor pay to the opportunities or roles available no longer being an exciting pull for young people looking to get into the world of work.

The research also found that the Business sector had the most vacant apprenticeship roles in the area, with 121 roles currently available. Health and Science, Logistics and Supply Chain, Engineering, and Customer Services were all in the top five sectors.

Whilst local colleges take a brunt of the vacancies, larger companies such as Amazon are also noticing the lack of uptakes.

SYTA has recently been set up and aims to tackle this issue as one of their projected targets, as well as discussing and finding local solutions to local problems and improving the quality and compliance of local further education providers in South Yorkshire.