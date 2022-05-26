The 15-year-old boy’s mum has told how he was hospitalised with a broken collar bone and sternum that put pressure on an artery following a fight at Forge Valley School, Stannington.

He is now home after needing surgery by specialists at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

A photo of the injured teenager shared with The Star by the boy's mother. Her son was hospitalised following an incident at Forge Valley School.

Now, police are searching for footage of the incident, which was reportedly shared widely online and through social media apps like TikTok, WhatsApp and Snapchat.

At around midday on Monday, May 23, the teenager reportedly got into a fight with another boy, aged 16, before staff intervened. He sustained his injuries during the incident, police have said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were contacted on May 24 regarding an altercation the previous day between two boys at Forge Valley Community School in the Stannington area of Sheffield.

“It is believed that two pupils, aged 16 and 15, were involved in an altercation. The 15-year-old boy received a broken collar bone during the incident and school staff were required to intervene.

“Enquires are ongoing to understand what happened and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We understand that footage of the incident has been shared on social media, and we would ask anyone with footage or information which may assist police enquiries to report it via 101, quoting incident number 187 of May 24. Footage can also be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number as the subject line.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Tapton School Academy Trust, which governs Forge Valley School, said in a statement on Tuesday: “Yesterday afternoon there was an incident involving two students. This was an isolated incident.

“Several staff members intervened in order to keep students safe. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always our highest priority.

“The school is working closely with the police on this matter.”