Andrew Butler can be seen lifting a table seemingly effortlessly, without spilling a drop from the pint on top, while seated at The Royal pub on Market Street in Woodhouse.

Since the 17-second clip was shared earlier this month, it has been viewed an incredible 3.3 million times and left most viewers scratching their heads as they try to figure out how it was done.

Andrew, a 38-year-old self-employed builder, who grew up in Woodhouse but now lives in Chesterfield, said he was blown away by the popularity of the video, which was shared with the hashtags #partytrick and #guesshowitsdone.

He said: “The pub used to be my local and I would perform the trick there about 20 years ago. I was back there so I decided to try it again to show a girl.

“I put the video on TikTok and when I checked that evening it had gone crazy, with over 100,000 views. When I looked again the next morning it had been seen around a million times.”

Andrew did share the secret with The Star but, we’re very sorry, he asked us not to reveal it to the wider public just yet, to keep people guessing for now.

We can reveal there’s no fancy camerawork, CGI trickery or other people or machinery off-screen involved.

How is the party trick done? What has Andrew said about the secret behind lifting the table?

It relies on the simple laws of physics, along with a bit of brute strength, and Andrew said it only works in certain pubs, including The George Inn, also in Woodhouse, where he has recorded another video of himself performing the stunt.

“There are only a few pubs where you can do it because it depends on the table,” he said.

More than 600 people have commented on the video and Andrew said some had correctly guessed how the feat was achieved, though others were well wide of the mark, like the person who suggested there was a forklift truck just out of shot doing the heavy work!

“It’s crazy that it’s been viewed by so many people around the world. I’ve enjoyed reading people’s comments and the different solutions they’ve come up with.”