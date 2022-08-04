TikTok continues to reign as the most popular social media currently, pulling in millions of users each day.

The social media platform is used by hundreds of millions around the world and is designed for creating, sharing and discovering short videos in order to entertain ones audience.

We have taken a look at some of the stars of the platform with ties to Sheffield, as these stars continue to rack up likes and views in their numbers:

TikTok stars from Sheffield. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ClearLase Tattoo Removal, @Clearlasetattooremoval:

Moving into Kelham Island in 2018, the tattoo removal specialists have racked up over one million followers on TikTok and over 15 million likes.

Their ‘satisfying’ videos features short snippets of tattoo removals from their every-day business.

Keelan Justice, or 'Whatstheteakeekee' on TikTok. Picture: Chris Etchells

Popular among their followers, the business has had plenty of success on TikTok since beginning in 2021, with one mega-hit getting 103 million views to-date.

Whatstheteakeekee, @Whatstheteakeekee:

Keelan Justice is a TikTok star from Sheffield, building up a following of almost 160,000 followers and racking up over 1.5 million likes.

His videos center around his character of ‘Dianne’ which came about when he was messing around with a blonde hair piece one day.

ClearLase Tattoo Removal has gone viral on TikTok.

Not intending to offend anyone, the character intends to make funny sketches and explore the life of the new phenomenon, ‘Dianne’.

Cai Sherlock, @Cai.Sherlock:

Racking up over 220,000 followers and 20 million likes on TikTok, Cai Sherlock studies at the University of Sheffield.

His ‘simple’ TikTok video features a variety of different style videos, such as football and real life sketches and general chat.

Lowri Morris, @Lowri14:

Another successful TikToker studying at the University of Sheffield, Lowri has reached almost 50,000 followers and racked up 1.7 million likes so far.

Often featuring places in Sheffield as the backdrop in her videos, Lowri creates many videos showcasing her antics in her flat and also videos of her routines with make-up and her hair, showing-off her style to the world.

Asad Karim, @thearabianguy1:

The third on this list, Asad is regularly making his successful videos in Sheffield as he studies at the University of Sheffield.