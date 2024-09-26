The Reytons’ homecoming show at Clifton Park contributed massive £1m to Rotherham’s economy
The Reytons’ sell-out homecoming gig was a celebration of music enjoyed by people of all ages.
A study by Sheffield Hallam University revealed that the event contributed an impressive £1 million to Rotherham’s economy, and £1.36 million benefit for South Yorkshire.
The concert held in July drew thousands of attendees from across the nation, with some travelling from as far as Glasgow and Southampton. It marked the largest outdoor music event ever held at Clifton Park, attracting around 20,000 people.
Money spent by fans on public transport, food, drink, and hotels has all positively contributed towards keeping local businesses thriving.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion, councillor Sheppard, said: “I cannot sum up into words how incredible it was to have The Reytons perform in Clifton Park.
“The atmosphere on the day was thrilling and a joy to be a part of. Having the band here has done wonders for the local economy and given residents something to be proud of.
“Visitors have said that Clifton Park was an excellent venue, and the event was very well run so we will now be looking to see whether we can host similar such events in the future.”
The Reytons performed for over an hour, featuring hits such as Slice of Lime, Red Smoke, and Adrenaline, finishing with Kids Off the Estate and a Disney-inspired fireworks display. It is the first band to play in the park since T-Rex in 1971.
The band, which formed in 2017, is made up of four members: Frontman Jonny Yerrell, lead guitarist Joe O'Brien, bass player Lee Holland, and drummer Jamie Todd.
Last year, their self-released album ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’ reached number one in the UK album charts, and their third album - ‘Ballad of a Bystander’ - released earlier this year, peaked at number two.
As of September 2024, The Reytons have over 710,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
