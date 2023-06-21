A repair job on Sheffield city centre’s main shopping street has been compared to “sewage” that spoils the paving.

Three patches of asphalt have been laid outside shops on The Moor in the past week following reported gas works.

But residents are not pleased with how the paving has been left on Sheffield’s prime shopping street.

Three asphalt repair jobs on The Moor in Sheffield have been called "ugly" and compared to "sewage" by displeased shoppers.

In contrast to the slab paving all around it, three patches have been filled in with black asphalt and secured with another beige substance that has pooled around the edges – the effect of which residents have called “ugly” and “off-putting”.

“It looks like sewage coming up around the sides,” one woman standing by the patches told The Star. “It’s like someone has spread wet brick cement everywhere. When you look at it the right way it’s still shiny as if it was wet. I really don’t like it.”

“Why go through all the effort of laying these slabs everywhere if you’re just going to spoil it like this?” said another man. “I trust they’ll replace it.”

Sheffield City Council has been contacted for details on who is responsible for the street works and paving repairs.

One resident compared the beige sealant around the edges to "sewage coming up" and says it looks still "wet".

It bears similarities to last year when work carried out by Cadent Gas for Five Guys restaurant also led to black asphalt being used as a temporary fix when paving slabs were removed, to the upset of passing shoppers.

This has since been removed and replaced with slab paving to match the rest of The Moor.