Residents were unhappy last week after work crews outside of the upcoming Five Guys pulled up slabs laid as part of multi-million pound renovations on The Moor and replaced them with industry standard filler.

It stood in stark contrast to the patterned stone paving, with residents calling it “a shame”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The slab paving on The Moor, Sheffield, has been replaced by black asphalt following gas works for a new Five Guys restaurant.

Now, the city council has confirmed the black patches will be replaced after work on the restaurant is complete.

Councillor Joe Otten, chairman of the waste and street scene policy committee, said in a statement: “The works happening outside Five Guys on The Moor are being carried out by Cadent Gas.

“A temporary asphalt patch has been laid and the council is working with Cadent Gas to ensure that a full reinstatement is made in appropriate timeframes and to an acceptable standard, once the work is completed.

“The council’s team of inspectors are in regular contact with all contractors who are working on the network to ensure appropriate signs and barriers are in place to protect their own employees as well as the public.

“We would like to reassure people that if they spot works in progress or temporary asphalt patching, that we are working behind the scenes to restore these areas effectively and to their former condition.

“However, supply chain issues have resulted in some materials taking longer to source, meaning timeframes for completion of works could be longer than expected.”

The slab paving was placed as part of the multi-million pound renovations to The Moor in 2013.

It was pulled up by Cadent Gas crews in late June for gas works linked to the upcoming Five Guys restaurant.

The chain restaurant’s arrival in Sheffield city centre was announced in early June with a grand opening set for late July to early August.

Chartered health and safety practitioner Philip Douglas spoke to The Star on The Moor.

He said: “I don’t come from Sheffield and I was just thinking how nice this part of the city was, until I saw this.

“It’s a shame to have spent all this money on slab paving to have it look like this.”