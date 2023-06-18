News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 18 photos remembering forgotten shops on The Moor, including BHS, Debenhams and Woolworths

Sheffield city centre’s busiest shopping street has witnessed huge changes over the years.
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Many stores have come and gone on The Moor as shopping habits have changed, as these nostalgic photos from decades gone by show. There are few constants other than Sheffield’s famous Atkinsons department store at the foot of The Moor, which last year turned 150.

These photos, from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, show lost shops ranging from those which have disappeared more recently, like Debenhams, BHS and Woolworths, to those which vanished long ago including the old Pauldens and Roberts Brothers department stores.

All the images featured in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The bandstand on the The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, in 1986, with British Home Stores, GT News; Visionhire and Fashion Craze in the background.

1. British Home Stores

The bandstand on the The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, in 1986, with British Home Stores, GT News; Visionhire and Fashion Craze in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in March 1981, showing shops including Timberland DIY store and DER TV rentals.

2. Timberland DIY

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in March 1981, showing shops including Timberland DIY store and DER TV rentals. Photo: Picture Sheffield

This photo of The Moor, looking towards Sheffield Town Hall, shows shops including the piano and organ dealer Cranes, on the right in the foreground.

3. Cranes pianos and organs

This photo of The Moor, looking towards Sheffield Town Hall, shows shops including the piano and organ dealer Cranes, on the right in the foreground. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1996, showing Our Price music store and Argos catalogue shop.

4. Our Price

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in May 1996, showing Our Price music store and Argos catalogue shop. Photo: Picture Sheffield

