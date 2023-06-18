Sheffield retro: 18 photos remembering forgotten shops on The Moor, including BHS, Debenhams and Woolworths
Sheffield city centre’s busiest shopping street has witnessed huge changes over the years.
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Many stores have come and gone on The Moor as shopping habits have changed, as these nostalgic photos from decades gone by show. There are few constants other than Sheffield’s famous Atkinsons department store at the foot of The Moor, which last year turned 150.
These photos, from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, show lost shops ranging from those which have disappeared more recently, like Debenhams, BHS and Woolworths, to those which vanished long ago including the old Pauldens and Roberts Brothers department stores.
All the images featured in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
