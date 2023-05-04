News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
37 minutes ago Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
1 hour ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Date set for Blades' open top bus celebration
2 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

The Leadmill Sheffield: Music venue thanks Def Leppard for support but states 'we are still at risk'

The team behind The Leadmill in Sheffield have revealed they are “still at risk” after thanking their supporters for their assistance as they continue to face eviction.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th May 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:13 BST

In a statement posted to their social media, The Leadmill revealed their landlords had “failed” to evict them since they received a notice last year informing them they would have to leave. The expected eviction date was on March 25, 2023, but the venue is still operating and has a number of gigs lined up, including Rock & Roll legends, Def Leppard.

The statement read: “Our thanks go out to Def Leppard and to the hundreds of thousands of people who continue to support and assist us, you mean the world to us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"However, we are still at risk and we will be providing further information on how you can help The Leadmill by the end of next week.”

Most Popular
The Leadmill have revealed they are 'still at risk' of being evicted.The Leadmill have revealed they are 'still at risk' of being evicted.
The Leadmill have revealed they are 'still at risk' of being evicted.

Yesterday, The Leadmill announced a one night only show from Sheffield band, Def Leppard, to take place later this month. The venue said it will be “the band’s most intimate fully-electric hometown headline show in over 40 years”. The gig has been described as a “one-off show in support of The Leadmill”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last month, an industry insider told The Star they believed a deal must have been struck between the freeholders, Electric Group, and The Leadmill management. Multiple recent attempts to obtain an update from The Leadmill and the Electric Group have proven unsuccessful.

Tickets for Def Leppard’s appearance at The Leadmill on May 19 go on sale on Friday, May 12, at 9am.

Related topics:SheffieldTickets