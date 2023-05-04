The team behind The Leadmill in Sheffield have revealed they are “still at risk” after thanking their supporters for their assistance as they continue to face eviction.

In a statement posted to their social media, The Leadmill revealed their landlords had “failed” to evict them since they received a notice last year informing them they would have to leave. The expected eviction date was on March 25, 2023, but the venue is still operating and has a number of gigs lined up, including Rock & Roll legends, Def Leppard.

The statement read: “Our thanks go out to Def Leppard and to the hundreds of thousands of people who continue to support and assist us, you mean the world to us.

"However, we are still at risk and we will be providing further information on how you can help The Leadmill by the end of next week.”

Yesterday, The Leadmill announced a one night only show from Sheffield band, Def Leppard, to take place later this month. The venue said it will be “the band’s most intimate fully-electric hometown headline show in over 40 years”. The gig has been described as a “one-off show in support of The Leadmill”.

Last month, an industry insider told The Star they believed a deal must have been struck between the freeholders, Electric Group, and The Leadmill management. Multiple recent attempts to obtain an update from The Leadmill and the Electric Group have proven unsuccessful.