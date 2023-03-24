A wall of silence surrounds the future of Sheffield’s much-loved The Leadmill music venue, as the ‘eviction’ date arrives this weekend.

But an industry insider has told The Star they believe a deal has been struck between the legendary nightclub and the freeholder. Dozens of gigs have been lined up beyond Saturday, March 25, when The Leadmill was due to be given its marching orders, and there is not believed to be any danger of those events having to be cancelled or moved elsewhere.

Neither party has been willing to speak to The Star in recent months about the venue’s future. When contacted today, an Electric Group spokesperson said it had ‘no comment’ to offer at this stage, adding ‘will come back to you as soon as there is anything to say’. The Leadmill has so far not responded to numerous requests by The Star for an update, even to reassure ticketholders for upcoming events, despite the uncertainty.

The Leadmill's 20-year lease is due to expire on March 25, 2023, and the freeholder Electric Group has said it plans to take over the famous Sheffield nightclub and music venue from that date

One industry insider, who asked not to be named, told The Star: “I believe it’s likely some sort of agreement has been reached.” They were not able to say what that deal might be and what it means for the future of the venue, which opened in 1980 and has staged legendary gigs by the likes of Pulp, the Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Oasis, The Stone Roses and Manic Street Preachers, to name just a few.

What have The Leadmill and venue’s freeholder said previously about its future?

The Leadmill, which describes itself as Sheffield’s longest running live music venue and nightclub, is currently advertising events all the way up to March 21, 2024, when the BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling is due to appear there.

Electric Group bought the property on Leadmill Road from MCR Properties for £600,000 in 2017. Mr Madden previously said he hoped to keep the name upon taking over and was seeking legal advice about whether that would be possible.

In August 2022, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker joined his former bandmate Richard Hawley on stage at The Leadmill as they showed their support for the famous nightclub and music venue. Photo: The Leadmill

The Leadmill has consistently said the club is much more than the bricks and mortar, and its general manager Ian Lawlor told The Star back in April last year how the team there planned to strip the venue back to the ‘derelict flour mill’ they took over if they were evicted.

The Leadmill was recently shortlisted for Music Week‘s ‘Grassroots Venue: Spirit of the Scene’ award and called on people to show their support by voting ahead of the March 31 deadline.

The Star has attempted to contact some of the acts lined up to appear at The Leadmill, to ask what assurances they had been given, but it has yet to receive a response from any of those artists or their agents.