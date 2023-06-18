A supporting artist from Sheffield starred in the series of her dreams after Disney+ announced the TV series reboot of the Sheffield classic, The Full Monty.

Jayne Worsnop-Hesford, aged 52, was ecstatic when she received an offer through her agent to appear in the new series of The Full Monty – a reboot of her favourite film based right here in the city, released in 1997.

The Sheffield woman, who now lives in Tankersley with her husband, Robert, began her journey into acting in 2015. She has since appeared on the sets of many high-profile shows, including ITV’s Victoria, Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge, and the soap opera Emmerdale.

Currently Jayne is halfway through an acting course at Act Up North in Leeds which will see her qualify to become a member of the UK’s largest casting service Spotlight – but she says she has already starred in her dream show.

Jayne snapped a selfie with The Full Monty lead actor, Robert Carlyse, who played cheeky Gaz in the film and series.

Jayne, who is also a customer service assistant at Waitrose, said: “That was a dream job to work on, because The Full Monty has always been very close to my heart, and it was an absolute huge honour and a great pleasure to work on the series as a supporting artist in my hometown.

“it was the best thing I've ever worked on, it was absolutely brilliant. All the cast and the crew, everyone was friendly and happy, and it was just great.”

For a total of five days, with some days starting at 4am, the mum-of-two travelled to locations in Sheffield and Manchester for the filming of the series, including Sheffield Ski Village in Parkwood Springs.

Since beginning her journey into acting, Jayne has starred in a number of TV series.

“They are long days and that's why it's really tiring, but it’s also very worthwhile,” she said. “It’s a day in the life, it really is an eye opener. I absolutely love it.”

For one of Jayne’s scenes, she had the chance to work alone with the lead man Scottish actor Robert Carlyle, who played Gaz in both the film and the series.

Jayne said: “It's very rare you get to work with the lead on your own, and I worked for two hours on a scene with just me and Robert Carlyle.

“He was very humble - he made working on set especially wonderful. He had time to talk, smile and acknowledge everyone on set, and that’s very rare for lead actors because they’re so busy and under pressure.

Jayne featured as an extra in ITV's period drama Victoria.

“But he just seemed to float around the set, completely relaxed. We talked about acting and I told him he hadn’t changed, he still looked like the same Gaz. He’s a great actor.”

Jayne made sure to watch the full eight-part series in the first 24 hours of release on Disney+ on June 14, and her expectations were certainly exceeded. And she has managed to feature in one of the scenes they filmed.

“It's absolutely brilliant. There has been a hell of a lot of cutting, but that’s just how it goes. I am spotted in episode seven when Horse escapes from hospital - I’m walking along the path.