Bruce, who played the role of Les Battersby in the soap opera for 10 years from 1997 until 2007, has started filming for the new series, due to be shown on Disney.

He said on Twitter: “Really happy to do my first scenes today in the new #thefullmonty 8 part series for #SimonBeaufoy and @disneyplus. Looking for forward to the weeks ahead. #fullmontyseries.”

Bruce Jones, famous for playing Les Battersby in Coronation Street, is set to appear in the new series of The Full Monty (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

One fan replied to him: “Can’t wait to see this!”

Another added: “Fair play Bruce!”

He is the first actor to comment on the new series since Disney announed the project at the end of March.

The eight-parter on Disney+ will see Robert Carlyle, 60, Mark Addy, 58, and Paul Barber, 71, return to their roles from the original film, as unemployed friends who turn to stripping to earn money, culminating in a famous scene filmed at the now-closed Shiregreen Working Men’s Club.

Lesley Sharp, 61, also returns, as well as Hugo Speer, 54, Steve Huison, 59, Tom Wilkinson, 74, and Wim Snape, 36.

The original film was a huge international hit.

Mr Huison’s agent has already tweeted that he has started filming for the project, being shot in Sheffield and Manchester.

The series will also feature a new cast of the orginal characters’ children and grandchildren.