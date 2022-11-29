Sean Bean is best known for his huge fantasy roles in Lord of The Rings and Game of Thrones, but did you know that he once starred in a Christmas film?

The Sheffield-born actor, 63, who grew up in Handsworth, had a lead role in ‘Tom & Thomas’. The 2002 Netherlands film is known to many in the UK as ‘The Christmas Twins’ due to legal reasons.

Sean starred as Paul Sheppard, the adoptive father of one half of a set of twins who had been separated.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Christmas Twins starring Sean Bean.

Sean Bean attends the "World On Fire" BFI Premiere at BFI Southbank on September 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

What is The Christmas Twins about?

The Christmas Twins, directed by Esme Lammers, is about two identical twins who have never met, but are aware of each other’s existence.

When they meet for the first time by accident on their ninth birthday, they become aware of a corrupt orphanage manager who is involved in a child smuggling ring.

Thomas - who was staying at the children’s home - is later kidnapped by the smugglers, who keep him bound with belts in a warehouse and use drugs to keep him asleep.

Whilst the smugglers plan to transport Thomas to another country by shipping him off on a place in an animal box, Tom decides to come to the rescue.

We won’t spoil the ending by telling you whether it’s a Christmas miracle or not.

Who else starred in The Christmas Twins alongside Sean Bean?

Lead actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played both twins, was just 11-years-old when the film was released in January 2002. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images)

Aaron Johnson played both twins, Tom and Thomas - with Ryan Nelson as his double (a person who substitutes another actor but the face is not shown).

Since his lead role in The Christmas Twins, Aaron Johnson has taken on a number of roles including in the Kick-Ass movie franchise, and television series Nearly Famous (2007) and Feather Boy (2004).

He most recently appeared as Tangerine in Bullet Train, and is set to star in The Fall Guy which will be released on 1 March 2024.

Swedish actress Inday Ba, played Celia Scofield in The Christmas Twins, whilst the late Liverpool-born actor Bill Stewart played Finch.

Award winning actress Geraldine James, who most recently featured in war film Benediction, played Miss Tromp.

Leagh Conwell, who was just 12-years-old when he played Harold in The Christmas Twins, has since been in series Casualty and My Dad’s the Prime Minister.

Derek de Lint, Sean Harris, Victoria Hasted and Ravin J Ganatra also appeared in the festive film.

Why does the film have two names?

Sean Bean attended the 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, two months after the release of The Christmas Twins on. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Twins Tom and Alex Dawes, who were known for their guest appearance in Nickelodeon’s adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson’s Double Act, were originally casted for the film.

However, the pair were later rejected due to funding cutting the cast in half and they were replaced with Aaron Johnson who would play both twins.

After a brief conflict with director Esme Lammers, the Dawes twins - who were from the Midlands - gained UK rights to the title Tom & Thomas.

The overall matter was settled with an undisclosed settlement and the Dawes twins have not been involved in any acting since.

Where can I watch The Christmas Twins?

The Christmas Twins is only available in the UK on DVD. You can buy the DVD from HMV or Amazon for under £5.

Where was The Christmas Twins filmed?

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport was used as a backdrop for some scenes in The Christmas Twins. (Photo by KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

The Christmas Twins was filmed in multiple locations across London, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The streets of Notting Hill in London were used for the background in the scene where Paul and his adoptive son get in the car, whilst London’s Southbank is featured when the two twins are throwing snowballs.

Haarlem in the Netherlands is where all Thomas’ school scenes were shot, whilst Noordwijk is the home of the museum featured in some scenes.

Also in the Netherlands, scenes were shot with Amstelveen as the backdrop as well as Schiphol airport.

A convention centre in the capital of the Netherlands, known as Amsterdam RAI, was used as the Heathrow airport departures lounge instead of the actual London airport.

