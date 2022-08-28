Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new BBC drama starring Sean Bean series has four episodes.

The first, broadcast on Sunday 14 August, introduces viewers to the main married protagonists as they return from holiday, each with a new start ahead of them.

The show ends on a interesting note as the protagonist musters up the courage to confront her sleazy boss and her emotionally distant dad leaving the question as to whether or not the family will be able to open up to each other fully.

But some viewers have not been impressed with the show - saying there is too much mumbling.

And despite the show being a hit with critics, some have been less than convinced by the sound, with many saying they need subtitles to understand what the characters are saying.

But the BBC said the series ‘went through all of the normal sound checks prior to broadcast.’

In addition, the broadcaster has previously received complaints from people unable to hear the dialogue in dramas including Jamaica Inn, SS-GB and Happy Valley.

Sean Bean has himself defended the new show and described it as a breath of fresh air and different from a lot of other dramas currently on screen.

Speaking to a national newspaper, he said: “I am bored of watching a lot of programmes these days, especially about detectives.

"I don't know why people always making a story about detectives and police – they are so boring – I hate reading detective novels too.