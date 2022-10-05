After Daniel Craig announced the end of his tenure as James Bond since beginning in 2006, there has been plenty of speculation around who could replace him.

The latest Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’, was released in September, and whilst no James Bond film is planned or expected to be finished for quite a while, excitement is still building up over who could be the next James Bond.

Producers are looking for a new James Bond

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the current odds and looked into whether there is a good chance of a Sheffield actor landing the role.

Unfortunately for the steel city, it doesn’t look too promising right now, with no Sheffielders currently on the odds list.

If a Sheffield-born actor was to creep onto the list of names for the role, one could anticipate Sean Bean or Dominic West to be one of them.

Sean Bean, born in Handsworth, has never publicly spoken about the prospects of starring as James Bond, however, it is believed he did test for the role in 1987’s ‘The Living Daylights’ movie but the role went to Timothy Dalton.

It is also believed the Sheffield star was considered for ‘Golden Eye’ but again he unfortunately missed out – but instead landed the role of the Bond villain, Alec Trevelyan.

Could he play an older version of the secret agent? Only time will tell.

Another Sheffield star who has had links with the Bond role in the past is Dominic West.

The Steel City-born star went for the role of Bond in 2005, but later told the Daily Mail that he wasn’t ‘too bothered’ about landing the star lead.

Despite his lack of interest 17 years ago in the role, it would not be a surprise if the star was once again considered for the role.

According to Ladbrokes, he are the current odds for the next James Bind so far:

- Henry Cavill (2/1)

- Rege-Jean Page (7/2)

- Idris Elba (4/1)

- Tom Hardy (5/1)

- Chiwetel Ejiofor (13/2)