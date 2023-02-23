Sheffield has changed massively over the last 40 years.

But for those of us who grew up in the city in the 1980s, there are parts of the old place from that time which have a special place in our hearts and memories.

We have put together a picture gallery of some of those places which we will never forget from all those years ago, even though some of them have now long gone. Some of the places in the gallery still remain, but have changed massively in the intervening years.

Some of them are shops that we loved. Others are outdoor favourites that captured our hearts in those days.

How many of these did you love going to?

1 . 1980s youngsters' Sheffield The best bits of Sheffield, for children who grew up there in the 1980s Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Silver Blades ice rink The Silver Blades ice rink, on Queens Road, pictued in February 1984. It was the main place to go ice skating in Sheffield, although the ice has long gone now Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Redgates Redgates, pictured in 1986, on Furnival Gate, was Sheffield's biggest toy shop. Most people who grew up in the 80s in the city will still remember where in the shop their favourite toys were. Photo: Nancy Fielder Photo Sales

4 . Just Micro Just Micro, at 22 Carver Street, was Sheffield's iconic computer games shop of the 1980s loved by youngsters, where they let youngsters try out the games on computers like ZX Spectrums, Commodore 64s and BBC Micros. Picture used with kind permission of Ian Stewart, Urbanscan Limited. A book is available about Gremline Graphics, the Sheffield computer games company that arose from Just Micro, called A Gremlin in the Works. See https://www.bitmapbooks.com/products/a-gremlin-in-the-works Photo: an Stewart, Urbanscan Limited Photo Sales