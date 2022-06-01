A Sleep Out is being held at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, Attercliffe on Friday, June 17 from 7pm.

It is an important event for the charity as it helps to raise awareness of the work they do, as well as raise vital funds to keep the centre running. Participants are asked to fundraise for The Archer Project if possible.

Danielle Richards, a former service user, said: “Events like the Sleep Out allow people who have never experienced homelessness to get a bit of an insight into what sleeping on the streets is like.

The Archer Project in Sheffield gives homeless people breakfast cooked at its centre behind Sheffield Cathedral. It is hosting a mass Sleep Out this June to raise funds

“It’s never going to replicate the true horrific nature of homelessness but it gives some understanding. The Archer Project saved my life and I’m so grateful to them for everything they have done.”

Local band Blue Seven Jazz are set to play music to keep guests entertained, along with a talk by The Archer Project’s CEO, Tim Renshaw.

Wood-fired pizza will be served to ensure nobody goes to sleep on an empty stomach, a sad reality for many homeless people in Sheffield.

The Archer Project for Sheffield homeless and vulnerable people operates from this centre at the back of Sheffield Cathedral. It is hosting a mass Sleep Out this June to raise funds

The event is the charity's first Sleep Out since 2019, before the pandemic.

Tim Renshaw said: “It’s great to finally be running in-person events again. Our annual Sleep Out is an important event for us as it allows our supporters to have a taste of what life on the streets is like.

“We’d love to see members of the public come and join us on the 17th and support the vital work we do.”

Stephen Marriott, operations director at Scarborough Group International, owner of the stadium and development partner for the next phase of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, said: “Working in the property industry, we recognise the vital role we play in creating safe, accessible and inclusive communities so to be able to offer up our Community Stadium to help shine a light on the realities facing those in need in our local area is the least we can do.”