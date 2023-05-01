The 10 best things about living in Sheffield, according to readers, including pubs, music and 'great' people
When we asked The Star’s readers what the best thing is about living in Sheffield, the response was amazing.
More than 600 of you had your say about what makes the city such a great place in which to live, including the stunning countryside, super pubs, fantastic music scene and, most of all, the great people.
We’ve picked the most frequently suggested things people love about being able to call Sheffield home to compile this list which will hopefully bring a smile to your face, fill you with a little Sheffield pride and perhaps inspire you to get out and make the most of the city.
There were a couple of comments we thought summed up what makes Sheffield such a special place in which to live better than we ever could.
Dez Board wrote: “I've lived in many places in the UK, my wife originates from Sheffield and we just love it here. There's so much to do and great people to meet. We've made this our home and have started our family here. Looking forward to seeing Premiership football next season!”
Andrew Kondakor commented: “Back in 1985 when I was trying to decide what university to go to and I was stood on West Street trying to find the faculty of engineering whilst the wind rugged at the map I sort of knew that this was where I belonged.
“In the years since, I've met wonderful people, I've partied, seen brilliant live music, walked thought ancient woods, help defend the odd street tree, married a wonderful woman and raised children but that thing that drew me to this city is as elusive as it was nearly 40 years ago. It is still intangible.”