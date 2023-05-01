When we asked The Star’s readers what the best thing is about living in Sheffield, the response was amazing.

More than 600 of you had your say about what makes the city such a great place in which to live, including the stunning countryside, super pubs, fantastic music scene and, most of all, the great people.

We’ve picked the most frequently suggested things people love about being able to call Sheffield home to compile this list which will hopefully bring a smile to your face, fill you with a little Sheffield pride and perhaps inspire you to get out and make the most of the city.

There were a couple of comments we thought summed up what makes Sheffield such a special place in which to live better than we ever could.

Dez Board wrote: “I've lived in many places in the UK, my wife originates from Sheffield and we just love it here. There's so much to do and great people to meet. We've made this our home and have started our family here. Looking forward to seeing Premiership football next season!”

Andrew Kondakor commented: “Back in 1985 when I was trying to decide what university to go to and I was stood on West Street trying to find the faculty of engineering whilst the wind rugged at the map I sort of knew that this was where I belonged.

“In the years since, I've met wonderful people, I've partied, seen brilliant live music, walked thought ancient woods, help defend the odd street tree, married a wonderful woman and raised children but that thing that drew me to this city is as elusive as it was nearly 40 years ago. It is still intangible.”

Best things These are some of the best things about living in Sheffield, according to our readers

Peak District on our doorstep Lots of people mentioned how lucky we are in Sheffield to have the beautiful Peak District on our doorstep, including Jeanette Hall and Sophie Raynor. This glorious view of the viaduct at Monsal Head is one of many amazing spots within the national park which are only a short drive, cycle, or, if you're feeling energetic, run, away from the city.

Amazing parks, countryside and other green spaces You don't have to leave Sheffield, of course, to enjoy the great outdoors, as many of you rightly pointed out. There are some amazing countryside walks and beautiful parks within the city. Asked what the best thing about living in Sheffield is, Rash Khan said: "It's simple... the views are amazing!" Sheffield Botanical Gardens is just one of the many wonderful green spaces with which the city is blessed.

Henderson's Relish You don't have to live in Sheffield to get Henderson's Relish of course but it's much easier to get here than elsewhere in the UK or abroad. It's been adding flavour to our lives since 1885. Lauren Searle, Nicola Darwent and Lauren Taylor were among those who suggested it as one of the best things about living in Sheffield.