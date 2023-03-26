News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
16 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
17 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

The top 10 most popular pubs in Sheffield, according to our readers - including Gardeners Rest and Kelham Island Tavern

We asked readers of The Star to name their favourite Sheffield pub – and the votes are in.

By Lee Peace
Published 26th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

From real ale venues to cherished neighbourhood boozers, here are the city's best pubs according to the poll results.

The award-winning Gardeners Rest.

1. Gardeners Rest, Neepsend

The award-winning Gardeners Rest. Photo: Alex Moore

Photo Sales
The Big Tree on Chesterfield Road - a Greene King 'meet and eat' venue - made the list.

2. The Big Tree, Woodseats

The Big Tree on Chesterfield Road - a Greene King 'meet and eat' venue - made the list. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Brothers Arms on Well Road is owned by Sheffield comedy band The Everly Pregnant Brothers, and is renowned for its beer garden with an impressive view.

3. Brothers Arms, Heeley

The Brothers Arms on Well Road is owned by Sheffield comedy band The Everly Pregnant Brothers, and is renowned for its beer garden with an impressive view. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Trippet Lane pub The Grapes - where Arctic Monkeys played their first gig in 2003 - made the list.

4. The Grapes, City Centre

Trippet Lane pub The Grapes - where Arctic Monkeys played their first gig in 2003 - made the list. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield