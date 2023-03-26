We asked readers of The Star to name their favourite Sheffield pub – and the votes are in.
From real ale venues to cherished neighbourhood boozers, here are the city's best pubs according to the poll results.
1. Gardeners Rest, Neepsend
The award-winning Gardeners Rest. Photo: Alex Moore
2. The Big Tree, Woodseats
The Big Tree on Chesterfield Road - a Greene King 'meet and eat' venue - made the list. Photo: Google
3. Brothers Arms, Heeley
The Brothers Arms on Well Road is owned by Sheffield comedy band The Everly Pregnant Brothers, and is renowned for its beer garden with an impressive view. Photo: Google
4. The Grapes, City Centre
Trippet Lane pub The Grapes - where Arctic Monkeys played their first gig in 2003 - made the list. Photo: Chris Etchells