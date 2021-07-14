Teenage Sheffield crash victim died during car ride with friends and brother in days before Christmas

Jake Birkinshaw

Jake Birkinshaw died when the car he was a passenger went out of control on the A625 Hathersage Road, Dore, on the evening of December 19 last year. He was 19.

At his inquest today (July 14), a coroner heard how Jake had been riding with his brother and three friends at the time.

There was no evidence of erratic driving. No charges were brought against the 17-year-old driver of the silver Ford Fiesta.

Jake Birkinshaw

Assistant coroner Katie Dickinson told the family: “I’ve read your tributes to Jake. He sounded like such a lovely boy and he had a lovely family.

"I’m very sorry for your loss.”

Temporary sergeant and collision investigative officer for South Yorkshire Police James Durkin ruled that the car lost control after driving too fast for the wet conditions at the time. There was no evidence of road surface water.

Jake’s cause of death was ruled as the result of injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

Flowers and a card addressed to 'Jake' laid at the scene of the fatal crash on Hathersage Road in Dore.

Jake was an avid and skilled clay pigeon shooter and was described as a young man who “always had a smile on his face”.

Soon after his death, his cousin Rachel Smith wrote a tribute online that read: "Life will never be the same without you Jake.

“The most caring cousin who was always there whenever anybody needed you.

“Our whole family is heartbroken, but we know you will be watching over us forever.”

Quarry Simulated Game & Sporting Clays in Freebirch, where Jake was a well known member, led tributes to the teenager after his death.

In a Facebook post, the club said: “Jake Birkinshaw was a pleasure to be with, and always had a smile on his face. He was a brilliant clay shooter winning most of the trophies at The Quarry.

“God bless you Jake...you will be sadly missed.”