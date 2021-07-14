The ace defender from Mosborough has shared how his dad was reportedly caught up by unruly crowds as he made his way to the players’ families seating area.

The 56-year-old grandfather was crushed underfoot, suffering suspected broken ribs and was “struggling to breathe afterwards”.

Ticketless fans caused havoc at Sunday’s final at Wembley by ‘tailgating’ or outright breaking into the stadium and reportedly taking seats from paying supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker.

Shocking footage shared online on the day showed objects being thrown and mobs of supporters forcing their way past staff and other fans. Violence was also recorded after England’s loss as fans went to leave.

Speaking to the Sun, the footballer says he hopes lessons are learned from the event and that he was “glad his children weren’t there”.

Maguire drew thunderous cheers across the country when he hammered home his penalty shot in the closing minutes of the tournament. However, Italy soon took the win 3-2.

UEFA has opened an investigation into the stampede, while the FA has been charged with four crowd-shame incidents including a pitch invasion, the booing of the Italian national anthem and the lighting of a firework.

UEFA added: “Separately, an ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium.