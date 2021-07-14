Anger continues to grow over video of woman filmed hitting dog in Sheffield

The 46-second video clip, which was posted on Facebook, shows a dog sitting alone in an area of open land known locally as 'Birley Field', in an incident that took place on Sunday evening.

The dog was then repeatedly hit around its head and bottom by a woman, believed to be its owner, before they walked away out of view of the person who filmed the incident.

Star readers have since expressed their anger on Facebook, calling for appropriate punishment for the woman's behaviour.

A screenshot of the video that is now going viral.

Deborah Bradshaw said: “I hope she's brought to book...I would have had to confront her. I saw someone kick their dog. I asked him to surrender it to me after I told him what I thought. My language was a little colourful.

“He wouldn't, so I took his number plate, the RSPCA said they'd contacted him.”

Karla Mason said: “Absolute disgrace, that poor dog. She should be banned from having animals. If she's like that in public, imagine the abuse she inflicts at home.”

Lisa Doggs agreed: “She doesn't deserve to own a dog hitting a defenceless animal. She needs to have the dog taken off her and any other animals in her care.”

Kathy Kennedy added: “Some people don't deserve animals or kids.”

Animal charity RSPCA said yesterday that an investigation into the incident has been launched.